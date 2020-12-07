DENVER, COLORADO - Jeffry B. Harris, 51, passed unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Jeff was born in Decatur on March 24, 1969, the youngest son of Philip M and Gail (Penny) Wince Harris of Decatur.

He married Tracy Johnson in Austin, Tx on May 23, 2013. She survives. They spent a year in The Netherlands, before residing in NC and Austin, TX. He leaves his wife Tracy, mother Penny, brother Mark, and many loving aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his Dad Philip in 2012, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

He was a 1986 graduate of Stephen Decatur H.S., after which he received an associate degree in Arts from RCC, and his Bachelor degree from Southern Ill. University in Cinema and Photography. Jeff was raised in Grace United Methodist Church in his younger years.

Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, music of various genres, and viewing the world through the lens of his camera. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. He possessed a curiosity and concern for how to make the world a better place.

Jeff loved his shepherds, Roman, Ziggy, and Bowie the "Bear." Bowie and Jeff hiked many miles through Co.