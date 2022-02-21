MOLINE — Jennie Mae Richardson, 76, of Moline, IL, passed away February 18, 2022 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living.

Jennie was born in Decatur, IL, on March 29, 1945, the daughter of Fredrick and Ruth (Stublefield) Pugsley. Jennie grew up in Decatur. At a young age she met and married James Richardson on November 25, 1959. They were inseparable for over 58 years before James passed in 2018.

Jennie and James moved to Davenport, IA and successfully raised six sons.

While raising her family Jennie embarked on a career with Uticor Technology in Bettendorf, IA.

Jennie worked many years with Uticor and would advance herself to a Senior leadership role within the company.

Jennie's professional success would later earn her recognition by then Iowa Governor Terry Branstad as one of Iowa's Top Women in Leadership.

Jennie was a very active member of St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Matherville, IL, where she lived her faith by adopting families in need at Christmas time.

Jennie was a wonderful mother, a grandmother, great-grandmother, an artist, a seamstress, a nanny, an amazing cook, and an inspiration.

Those left to honor her memory are her sic sons: James (Shelly Rude) Richardson, Jr. of Madison, GA, Jeremy (Paula Oleson) Richardson of Kalona, IA, Jerome (Elizabeth Tigges) Richardson of Glenwood, IA, Jonathan (Ruth Koehler) Richardson of Grimes, IA, Joseph (Mary Book) Richardson of Bettendorf, IA, and Joshua Richardson of Davenport, IA; brothers: Herbert (Carol Lee) Pugsley and Aaron (Alice) Pugsley; 20 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, and siblings: Eva Bonn, Dale Pugsley, and Orville Pugsley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jennie at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Patrick Church in Decatur, IL. Visitation will take place in the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial at Graceland Cemetery will follow the Mass. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.