Jerald Franklin Overton, Sr.

Sept. 30, 1939 - May 26, 2022

DECATUR — Jerald Franklin "Jerry" Overton, Sr., 82, of Decatur, passed away May 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Jerry was born in Pana, IL, on September 30, 1939, the son of Benjamin and Helen (Lipe) Overton. He was born in Pana but was raised in Decatur. He graduated from the last class of the old Decatur High School in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Webb, on January 27, 1957.

He had a long and varied career. He was a dental technician for Dr. Pritzer, a salesman and owner for Rusk Appliance, District Manager for McGreevy Company in Oakbrook, IL, owner of Freeman's TV and Appliance, sales rep for Jan-San Supply, and driver for Jackson Ford and Miles Chevrolet. He was deeply involved in his community and was on the board of Webster-Cantrell Hall for 40-years, an Eagle Scout, President of Jaycees, a member of Kiwanis, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of Decatur Homebuilders Association ("Home Wreckers"), former lay minister for St. Paul's Lutheran Church, former 32nd degree Mason, and a Shriner. Jerry was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he attended Thursday morning Bible Study. Jerry loved to work, and even in his free time he enjoyed cleaning his cars and doing lawn work.

Jerry never met a stranger. He loved talking to people about everything. He was very proud of all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and their accomplishments. He never missed one of their many events.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Barb; son, Jerry (Amy) Overton Jr. of Clinton, IL; daughters: Pam (Rick) Minton of Cerro Cordo, IL, and Melissa Bolt of Mt. Zion, IL; sister, Fausta Lynn (Steve) Bridgman of Roswell, GA; brother-in-law, Denny (Sheila) Webb; niece, Nancy; nephew, Merle; grandchildren: Lindsey (Chris), Amanda, Lexi (Seth), Ryan (Sami), Molly (Nick), Drew (Taylor), Jacob (Miranda), and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Lainey, Gage, Hunter, Haylee, Jayden, Bradley, Rylee, Tenley, Harper, and Theo; and two great-grandsons on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark; daughter, Jennifer; brother, Jim (Ray); and niece, Sherry.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rademacher, Dr. Wade, and the whole Cancer Care staff for his last years of care.

Visitation for Jerry will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, also at St. Paul's Lutheran. Burial at Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur.

Condolences may be shared with the family at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home's website, www.gracelandfairlawn.com.