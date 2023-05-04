May 13, 1932 - May 2, 2023

Jerald Hoelting departed this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the age of 90.

Jerald entered this life on May 13, 1932, to the late John and Marie Hoelting. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He carried on the family business of Hoelting Produce and Food Service. He was a man that never met a stranger and was loved by one and all. His generous spirit will never be forgotten. He was gentle man who loved his family with all his heart and was deeply rooted in his faith.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Esperanza Hoelting; daughters: Jill (Vivienne Chapleo) Hoelting and Ann (Marty Steindl) Collins; stepson, Norberto (Mercedes) Tacud stepdaughters: Virginia Bantog and Soledad (Jerry) York; brothers: Bob (Debby) Hoelting and Bill (Betsy) Hoelting; sisters: Virginia Morehead, Marilyn Kuntzman, Jeannette Gagan and Marsha Hester; step-grandchildren: Kellen Steindl, Lexi (Brett) Jackson, Roi, Gina, Pamela, Gabriella Tacud, Jhannie, Jhoanna and Diana Rose; step-great-grandchildren: Theo and Brinley; as well as host of extended family and friends.

Jerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verna Leach Hoelting; son, John Bradford Hoelting; and brothers: Joesph and Dean Hoelting; sister, Marjorie Miner.

A visitation for Jerald will be held on May 5, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral home from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with burial to take place after services at Graceland Cemetery.

