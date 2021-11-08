DECATUR — Jeremy Doolin, 46, of Decatur, passed away November 5, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Following CDC recommendations, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeremy's honor may be made to the Decatur Park District for a Memorial Bench.

Jeremy was born February 16, 1975 in Decatur, the son of Jerry and Carol (Trimby) Doolin. After High School, Jeremy started and operated his own lawn care company: Doolin Lawncare. He then started, owned, and operated Jeremy Doolin Disposal for over 20 years. He also owned and operated Grandpa's Homemade Ice Cream. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating, camping and riding his Harley. But, he most enjoyed time spent watching his son, Jarrett on the ball field. He was a St. Louis Cardinal Fan. Jeremy had a love for music – and was known for being an amateur DJ. To know him was to love him. He was known for his contagious smile and quick wit. Jeremy was a kind and caring person, and was known to never know a stranger.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Carol Doolin of Decatur; son, Jarrett Doolin of Decatur; fiancee, Samantha Bright of Decatur; Bonus sons: Landon and Grayson Lipka; sister, Michelle Entler (Stuart) of Decatur; brother, Mike Doolin (Sheila) of Decatur; niece, Ashley (Bryce) Mathews; nephews: Brock Entler, Drake Doolin and Luke Doolin; and his dog Ellie.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jeremy will be missed by many.

