Aug. 20, 1942 - Feb. 9, 2023
MOUNT ZION — Jerilyn K. Wenberg, 80, of Mt. Zion, joined her Heavenly Father at 10:18 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Celebration of Life services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, with lunch at church to follow. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan after lunch. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the ALS Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at reeduneralhome.net. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.
Jerilyn was born August 20, 1942, in Woodstock, IL, the daughter of James and Gertrude Dahlke Beltz. She had been a secondary special education teacher for the Mt. Zion School District. Jerilyn was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur, the Decatur Book Club, the Decatur Garden Club, the Decatur Retired Teachers and the Illinois Council for Exceptional Children. She married Roger Wenberg on September 9, 1960, in Aurora.
Surviving are her husband, Roger of Mt. Zion; son, Erik (Jaime) Wenberg of Belleville and his children: August "Gus," Wren, Lucian, Brooks; daughter, Karin Andersson (Phil Schramm) of Arthur, ND, and her children: Anna (Eric Cassetta), Erik (Sam), and their children: Carl and Alan .
