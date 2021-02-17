MT. ZION — Jerome Allen Bailey, 87, of Mt. Zion, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Jerome was born July 15, 1933, in Randolph County, Alabama, the son of Fred Allen and Nannie Sue (Jackson) Bailey. Jerome worked as a mechanic for Firestone until retiring and also worked as an outboard mechanic for many years. He was a member of First General Baptist Church and Summit Lodge #431 A.F. & A.M. in Warrensburg, IL. Jerome married Nellie Sue Cline on November 19, 1966 in Athens, TN, and she preceded him in death on January 23, 2004.
Surviving are his daughter, Betty (Wyatt) Page of Golden, CO; grandchildren: Amber (Ryan) Schaumburg, and Austin (Brooke) Page; a great grandchild due in June 2021; siblings: Maxine Breed of AL, Glynis (Raymond) Perdue of GA, and Wayne (Syble) Bailey of GA; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant sister Beatrice and sister Mary Jim Washington and her husband Ray.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Pieta Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First General Baptist Church Mission Trips.
For those who cannot attend, you can watch the service live by clicking the following link http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/48276/hash:F4003A978B34F87A.
The family of Jerome Allen Bailey is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
