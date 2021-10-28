DECATUR — Jerome Lydell Ford, formally of Decatur, IL, passed away October 13, 2021, in Chandler, AZ. Jerome was born July 19, 1967, to the late Ardie D. Ford and Ruthie Ford Singleton, in East Saint Louis, IL.

Jerome accepted Christ at an early age. He graduated from MacArthur High School in 1986, where he played sports. After marrying Linda James, he moved to Arizona. He became an avid golfer. Jerome was a devoted Saint Louis Cardinal and Chicago Bears Fan.

A service to celebrate Jerome's life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Heartland Community Church, 3253 N Brush College Road, Decatur, IL, visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., service starts at 12:00 p.m.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Linda Ford of (Chandler, AZ); mother, Ruthie Singleton (Decatur, IL,); brothers: Corey Ford (Decatur, IL), Derris Ford (Texas), and Derrick Blaylock (Indiana); two sons: Cortez Ford of Decatur, and Kendall Leigh of Dallas, TX; daughter, Shamila Ford (Decatur, IL); grandson, Jamarri Ford (Decatur, IL).

Jerome leaves to cherish his memories to a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many longtime friends.

Jerome is preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and father-in-law.