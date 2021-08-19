MATTOON — Jerrald "Jerry" Ray Reeley, Jr., age 60 of Mattoon, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his residence.
A funeral service in his honor will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery in Kansas, IL. The visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
For a full obituary, please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.
