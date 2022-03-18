May 17,1950 - March 16, 2022

CHARLESTON — Jerrie Greer, 71, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Pastor Leon Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery in rural Tuscola, IL. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Jerrie was born May 17,1950, in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of George Allen and Marjorie Ann (Burtner) Kearns. She married William Greer, on May 31, 2000, in Decatur, IL.

She is survived by her husband, William of Charleston, IL; three children: Marty Grimsley (Dan) of Canton, OH, Amanda Quinn (Mark) of Green, OH, and Brooks Whitlow (Brittany) Lovington, IL; two stepsons: Michael Greer (Ashley) of Mt. Zion, IL, and Timothy Greer (Krystal) of Decatur, IL; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jerrie retired from Decatur Public Transit in 2008, with 14-years of service.

She collected teddy bears and cookbooks. Jerrie enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerrie's family.