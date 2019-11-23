Jerrodean Ashby

DECATUR -- Jerrodean quietly transitioned to be with the Lord on November 15, 2019, at Superior Health and Rehab in Conway, Arkansas.

Jerrodean Martin Ashby was born, in Macon, Georgia, on September 4, 1943, to the late Morris Carl Davis, Sr. and Mary Joe Davis. An avid golfer, bridge player, and traveler, she taught in the Decatur Public School District for over twenty years and retired from MacArthur High School in 1994. She remained in the education field where she was the supervisor of student teachers at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Jerrodean also served as a board member on the Decatur Sanitation Board and the Decatur Public Library Board.

Surviving is her son, Carlton (Stephanie) Martin of Sahuarita, AZ; a daughter, Phoebe Martin Bohanon of Conway, AR; a sister, Sylvia Davis (Bernard) Thompson of Annandale, VA; a brother, Morris Carl Davis, Jr. of Springfield, IL; three grandchildren: Bryce Bohanon, Emerie Bohanon and Justin Martin; a stepson, Chris (Melissa) Ashby; stepdaughters: Toni Ashby of Indianapolis, IN, and Tanya Murray of Elkridge, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Zyronious Davis.