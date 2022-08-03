Jerry A. Clyburn Sr.

April 27, 1933 - July 31, 2022

MOUNT ZION - Jerry A. Clyburn Sr., 89, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 4:19 a.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jerry was born April 27, 1933, in Anawalt, WV, the son of Charlie and Aulsie (Roark) Clyburn. He married Mildred Rosenberger on October 27, 1954. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2010. Jerry served in the US Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad having been a Boilermaker.

Surviving are his sons: Jerry A. "Jay" Clyburn Jr. (Amy) of Mt. Zion, IL, and Gregory L. Clyburn (Theresa) of Chatham, IL; sister, Wanda Merilic of Princeton, WV; three grandchildren also survive.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers, and two sisters.