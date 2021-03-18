MT. ZION — Jerry Allan Smith, 77, of Mt. Zion, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur with his family by his side.

Jerry was born October 22, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Cecil and Lena (Shaw) Smith. He proudly served his country in the US Army (1963-1966) including service with the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea and the 5th Infantry Division Fort Carson, CO. Jerry worked at the Clinton Power Plant, Superior Welding, R.V. Evans, and Kopetz. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Chicago Cubs. Jerry married Margaret Faye Crowe on April 1, 1967.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Faye of Mt. Zion; children: Corey (Treasa) Smith of Mt. Zion, Jeremy (Julie) Smith of Nolensville, TN, Christina White of Springfield, Amanda (Joe) Williams of Niantic, Lisa (Eric) Kretsinger of Cerro Gordo, and Rev. Fr. Marty Smith of Jerseyville, and sixteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Joan Ponsler and Janet Hayes.