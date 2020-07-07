× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENRY - Jerry Ann Paradee, 92, of Henry, IL, formerly of Macon, IL passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation two hours prior to the service. Jerry will be laid to rest in South Macon Township Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing and wearing of facemasks be adhered to. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dementia Society of America.

Jerry was born on March 19, 1928 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Elwood and Mildred (Parker) Fenton. She was a Decatur High School graduate. Jerry married Charles Wayne Paradee on November 22, 1953. He preceded her in death on February 3, 1989. Jerry was an LPN, she worked for Lincoln Manor in Decatur, IL, Gunison Healthcare in Colorado, St. Mary’s Hospital in Streator, IL and in private healthcare. She was an avid bowler in several Decatur leagues and senior leagues.

Jerry is survived by her daughters: Sheryl Kolojay (Edward Lane) of Henry, IL, Karen (Jay) Monson of Decatur, IL and Linda (Randy) Stockman of Point Blank, TX; 11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.