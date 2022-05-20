July 13, 1934 - May 11, 2022

MANTENO — Jerry C. Lancaster 87, of Manteno, IL, formerly of Macon, IL, passed away at 2:25 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Citadel of Bourbonnais Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the South Macon Township Cemetery, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made in Jerry's memory to the Salvation Army. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home Macon, IL, is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence maybe sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jerry was born July 13, 1934, in Macon, IL, the son of Carl and Alice (Burcham) Lancaster. He retired from Valspar Paints. Jerry was an avid sports fan. He was a passionate St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and loved to root for the Fighting Illini. He enjoyed watching classic movies and in his younger years enjoyed a round of golf.

Surviving is his son, John Lancaster (Martica) of Dalton City, IL; daughter, Sarah Oster of Bourbonnais, IL; sisters: Sandra Benson (Russell) of Kankakee, IL, and Karen Armstrong of Lake of the Hills, IL; two grandchildren: three great-grandchildren; and three nephews also survive.