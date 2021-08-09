DECATUR - Jerry Dale Wooten, Sr., 80, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Jerry was born on May 9, 1941 in Alton, IL, the son of Porter and Elna (Foster) Wooten. After high school he began a long career as a builder in the construction trade. He married Norma Mellenthin in 1967 in Decatur. Jerry's favorite pastime was restoring old cars. He was the proud founder and president of Cruisin' Roosters Car Club.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Norma; children: Christine (Carl) Ginger of Decatur, Connie (Dan) Callan of Stonington, Regina Watson of Cottage Hills, and James Wooten of Decatur; siblings: Carol Scroggins, Melba Kronable, Joann Vanderburg, and Johnny Wooten; grandchildren: Carl Ginger, Jr., Casey Baldwin, Tony Ginger, Keith Schmutzler, Samuel Schmutzler, Peyton Wooten, Cooper Wooten, Brooks Wooten, and Marcus Bryant; great-grandchildren: Dakota Ginger, Emma Baldwin, Allija Ginger, Robert Baldwin, Moses Baldwin, Kate Baldwin, Mercedes Bryant, Baron Bryant, Isabella Bryant, Hazel Bryant, and Gianni Wooten; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Jerry Dale Wooten, Jr. and Mark Edward Wooten; grandchild, Jammie Levine; three brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation for Jerry will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#58302. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church or Cruisin' Roosters Car Club.

