MUNSTER, IN — Jerry David Griggs, Sr. was born in Chicago, IL on January 25, 1960 to parents, Jeanette Rolene and Robert Lee Griggs, Sr. (preceded him in death).

He is survived by eight children: Jerry, Jr. (Tina), Jerelin (Jason), Jocelin, Jennifer, Jaclyn (Jeremy), Joshua, Jereon and Zephaniah. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: J'Anaya, Jazmyne, Javon, Jaren, Jayden, Jordan, Jamysen, Journey, and Jazhara; six siblings: Jacqueline Robinson (Calvin), Deborah Reid, Estella Givens, Tina Harper (Larry), Lawrence Davis (Janice), Robert Griggs, Jr. (Phyllis) and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

He loved his children, sports, trucks, bowling and construction. He will be missed by all.