DECATUR -- Jerry Glenn Wolfe, 69, of Decatur, IL passed away April 30, 2020 in Decatur, IL.
Jerry was born May 3, 1950, in Peoria, IL, the son of Donald Glenn and Rose Mary (Bennett) Wolfe. He married Linda Kay Sutton on August 21, 1971 in Decatur, IL.
Jerry and his wife, Linda, were proud to serve as foster parents for 25 plus years. Jerry had earned an associate degree in the culinary arts. He was a security guard for Securitas for many years.
Jerry attended Maranatha Assembly of God Church. He was an avid Cub's fan and enjoyed playing cards and telling jokes. He will be remembered for his special recipe and love for making Chex Mix.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Kay Wolfe; mother, Rose Mary Wolfe; children, Michael Glenn Wolfe (Michelle) of Glen Carbon, IL, William Joseph Wolfe (Ann) of Normal, IL, Luther Jordan of Decatur, IL; Theresa Kay Luttrell (Clay) of Sun Prairie, WI, Nicole Lynn Coursey (Jeff) of Brooklyn, NY; sister, Carol Jean Schafer (Robert) of Loudon, TN; grandchildren, Payton Wolfe, Austin Wolfe, Avery Wolfe, Martin Wolfe, Athanasius Wolfe, Mercy Wolfe, Talon Luttrell, Lorelai Luttrell, Fidelia Wolfe and Trace Luttrell.
He was preceded in death by his father and granddaughter, Lillian Daisy Luttrell.
Private funeral services will be streamed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home at http:/webcast.funeralvue.com/eventsogin8547 password-Wolfe.
Burial will be at Zion Chapel Cemetery in Boody, IL Condolences may be left to Jerry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
