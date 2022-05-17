May 24, 1937 - May 15, 2022

CLINTON — Jerry H. Whitehead, 84, of Clinton, IL, passed away at 6:15 AM, May 15, 2022, at his residence, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Texas Twp. Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating and Military Honors. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Texas Christian Church.

Jerry was born May 24, 1937, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harvey and Gladys (Dodson) Whitehead. He married Katherine A. "Katie" Sprague December 25, 1960, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine A. "Katie" Whitehead, Clinton, IL; children: Valarie Collup, Fordland, MO; Stacy (Ed) Meyer, Bonfield, IL; and Jay Whitehead, Clinton, IL; four grandchildren: Amanda (Michael) Reilly, Cassie (Brandon Pister) Collup, Travis (Ashley) Meyer, and Brady (Shelby Ballard) Collup; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry was a US Army veteran and a member of the Texas Christian Church. He had worked for Revere Copper & Brass in Clinton along with driving a semitruck and he enjoyed sports.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.