MONTICELLO — Jerry L. Gaskill, 70, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 5:10 A.M., on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence in Monticello, IL.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:30 A.M., at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:30 A.M., until services begin. Inurnment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery at a later date.