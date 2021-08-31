MONTICELLO — Jerry L. Gaskill, 70, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 5:10 A.M., on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence in Monticello, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:30 A.M., at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:30 A.M., until services begin. Inurnment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.