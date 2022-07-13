Jan. 29, 1953 - July 10, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Jerry L. Paradee, 69, of Moweaqua, died July 10, 2022, in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, in First Christian Church, Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00, prior to service time. Casual attire is preferred. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to Central A&M Athletics.

Jerry was born on January 29, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of John M. and Alice (Mansholt) Paradee. He married Susan Kay Hopkins on September 9, 1972, in Decatur, IL. She survives.

Jerry served in the Air National Guard and was a member of the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame. He was retired from Caterpillar, working over 35 years with the company. Jerry was an avid bowler and golfer and assisted with the youth golf program at the Moweaqua Golf Course. Jerry also enjoyed cars, and rooting for the Chicago Bears and Cubs.

Surviving are his wife, Susan; sons: Jason (Susie) Paradee and Joseph and (Lindsay) Paradee, all of Moweaqua; daughter, Lori (Adam) Puckett of Assumption; grandchildren: Bridget (Josh) Yaeger, Tate Paradee, Jacob Paradee, Eric Paradee, James Paradee, Holly Paradee, Kinley Paradee and Madison Puckett. A first great-grandchild is expected in January.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.