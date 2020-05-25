× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRANKLIN — Jerry L. “Ping” Utsler, 68, of Franklin, passed away Friday evening, May 22, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital. He was born January 15, 1952 in Decatur the son of Delbert and Celbra Piercy Utsler. He was married to Paula Spence for almost 49 years and she survives.

He is also survived by two daughters, Amber (John) Babbs of New Berlin and Jade (Andy) Bumgarner of Chapin; five grandsons, Ryan, Tyler and Nicolas Babbs, Avery Garner and Canon Bumgarner; one brother, Melvin Utsler of Bethany; one sister, Linda (Tom) Hunter of Williamsport, IN and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Ryan Utsler; one grandson, Brady Bumgarner; two brothers, Dean Utsler and Dale Utsler and two sisters, Leona Miller and Nora Weyer.

Jerry had been a truck driver for over 35 years, having worked for DOT Foods and most recently Wasau Supply. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and shooting targets with his gun. He was an avid cap collector.

A private graveside service will be held at Marrowbone Township Cemetery near Bethany. A drive thru visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

