DECATUR - Jerry L. Sumner, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away at 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in East View Terrace Nursing Home, Sullivan, IL.

The family will gather for a time of visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family suggests memorials in Jerry's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jerry was born August 7, 1950, in Cairo, IL, the son of James R. and Elizabeth (McCollum) Sumner. He served his country in the US Air Force. Jerry married Lynelle Ventress on December 22, 1974. Jerry began his work career as a Millwright for A.E. Staley Company. He went on to work for Firestone Tire and after the plant's closing, went to work until his retirement in maintenance for Decatur Public Schools #61. He truly enjoyed fishing and reading Louis L'Armour books.

Surviving are his wife, Lynelle of Decatur; son, Michael Sumner (Dodie) of Decatur; daughter, Jenelle Hockaday (Jeff) of Decatur; sisters: Carolyn Cummins (Jim) of Marietta, GA, Becky Hunt (Joe) of Decatur, Phyllis Hayes (Bill) of Decatur and Debbie Roach (Dave) of Winchester, KY.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother and his stepmother, Iona Sumner.