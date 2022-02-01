CLINTON — Jerry Lee Jordan, 82, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, January 30, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born on November 13, 1939 to Edwin and Sally Jordan. He graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jill Jordan; and son J.C. Jordan.

He is survived by wife, Mary Jordan; son, Jack Jordan; daughter, Julie (Mark) Tedrick; seven grandchildren: Rebecca (Adam) Moore, Kristina Jordan, Jack Jordan, Ethan Jordan, Joshua (Jackie) Guin, Taylor (Alexander) DeYoung, and Drew Tedrick; seven great-grandchildren: Kylie Jordan, Kendall Jordan, Kory Merriman, Kolten Merriman, Hailey Moore, Alex Moore, and Jedidiah Guin.

Jerry was a life-long farmer who fully retired when he was 80. Jerry was "red" all the way and loved giving grief to the "green." Farming was his passion and he dedicated much of his life to this profession. He had an adventurous spirit and liked camping/ATV trips with family. He also enjoyed meeting for coffee with friends and playing Bingo at the Friendship Center. Jerry was a member of the First Christian Church in Clinton.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but the Jerry Jordan-isms will live on in the hearts of his children and grandchildren!

Services will be held at First Christian Church in Clinton on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.