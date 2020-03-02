Jerry Lee Laker
0 entries

Jerry Lee Laker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Lee Laker

PANA — Jerry Lee Laker, 73, of Pana passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born July 24, 1946 in Pana to the late Fred & Lucille (Bruns) Laker.

Jerry graduated from Pana H.S. and was a lifetime member of the Pana Eagle’s Club #4109. He worked at PPG and Squeaky Clean Car Wash for 15 years. He loved being outside and in his younger years enjoyed hunting and playing baseball.

Jerry is survived by his children: Colleen (Jeff) Mayberry, Springfield; Craig Laker (significant other, Teresa Peterson), Mattoon; siblings: Doris (Dan) Seal, Weldon; Larry (Joy) Laker, Taylorville; and significant other Sandy Schultz. He was also preceded by a sister Shirley Riggs.

Visitation for Jerry will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at McCracken-Dean Funeral Home. Private family committal will be held at a later date in Rosemond Grove Cemetery, Rosamond.

Memorials in Jerry’ honor may be made to Pana Eagle’s Club #4109 and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.

www.mdfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Laker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News