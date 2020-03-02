PANA — Jerry Lee Laker, 73, of Pana passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born July 24, 1946 in Pana to the late Fred & Lucille (Bruns) Laker.

Jerry graduated from Pana H.S. and was a lifetime member of the Pana Eagle’s Club #4109. He worked at PPG and Squeaky Clean Car Wash for 15 years. He loved being outside and in his younger years enjoyed hunting and playing baseball.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry is survived by his children: Colleen (Jeff) Mayberry, Springfield; Craig Laker (significant other, Teresa Peterson), Mattoon; siblings: Doris (Dan) Seal, Weldon; Larry (Joy) Laker, Taylorville; and significant other Sandy Schultz. He was also preceded by a sister Shirley Riggs.

Visitation for Jerry will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at McCracken-Dean Funeral Home. Private family committal will be held at a later date in Rosemond Grove Cemetery, Rosamond.

Memorials in Jerry’ honor may be made to Pana Eagle’s Club #4109 and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Laker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.