× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA - Jerry Lee Poole, 79 of Urbana passed away July 24, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday July 27 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana with visitation 1 hour prior to service time.

He worked in Decatur for GM&O (Illinois Central) Railroad for 31 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Poole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.