URBANA - Jerry Lee Poole, 79 of Urbana passed away July 24, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. 

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday July 27 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana with visitation 1 hour prior to service time.  

He worked in Decatur for GM&O (Illinois Central) Railroad for 31 years.

