July 25, 1943 - Sept. 7, 2023

DECATUR — Jerry R. Haycraft, 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:43 a.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023, in his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Drive, Mt. Zion, IL.

Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

Memorials may be made in Jerry's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the Lost Bridge Great Banquet, 655 S. Airport Road, Decatur, IL, 62521.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jerry was born July 25, 1943, in Springfield, IL, the son of Harley and Helen (Cornthwaite) Haycraft. He married Marsha Lee Mattix in 1963. She preceded him in death in 1982. He later married Marsha Hayward on June 22, 1984. Jerry retired as a conductor from the CSX Railroad (formerly the B & O Railroad.) Jerry enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Surviving is his wife, Marsha, of Decatur; son, David Haycraft (Pam) of Mt. Zion; daughter, Traci Truitt of Des Moines, IA; stepchildren: Pamela Benz (Steven) of Carmel, IN, Leigh Sickinger (Brian) of Dousman, WI, and Matt Hayward (Traci) of Decatur; sister, Donna Maloney (John) of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Emily, Jacob, Jordan, Dylan, Claudia, Dane, Olivia, Claire, and Cali; great-grandchildren: Karlie and Keegan; special canine companion, Molly.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marsha Lee; two sisters; and an infant brother.