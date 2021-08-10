 Skip to main content
Jerry W. Friesner

Jerry W. Friesner
DECATUR — Jerry W. Friesner of Decatur, formerly of Bethany and Newton, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday December 8, 2020 in his residence with his family.

Celebration of Life services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 14, 2021 in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mt. Zion with Pastor Rob Roy officiating. A reception will be held at the church following the services. Memorials are suggested to HSHS Hospice, the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church or to the Bethany United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

