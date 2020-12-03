Jeseca L. Estell

Jeseca's love for Christ and her son Jeuliyan were the foundations of her life. Those who knew her can attest to her witnessing the love of Jesus and trying to assist and console those in need. Many who were strangers became friends. She cherished the time spent with her son and expressed the pride and love she had for him to anyone who would listen. Jeseca will be missed by family, friends, and those whose life she changed. While Jeseca faced and overcame many challenges in her life here on earth, her family is comforted in knowing she now resides in the embrace of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.