June 1, 1940 - Oct. 4, 2022
DECATUR — Jess E. Bradford, 82, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate Jess' life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff, West Wood Street, Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.
Jess was born on June 1, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the son of Jess V. and Helen (Parton) Bradford. Jess retired from A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company after many years of service.
Jess is survived by his daughters: Deborah (Jim) Gray of El Paso, TX and Julie Bradford of Decatur, IL; sister, Diana (Donn) Cross of LaPlace, IL; granddaughters: LeeAnn Gray and Chynna Gray; nephew: Doug (Angie) Cross of Cerro Gordo, IL; great-niece: Jessa Cross.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved Katie and Lexi.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.