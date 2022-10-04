June 1, 1940 - Oct. 4, 2022

DECATUR — Jess E. Bradford, 82, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Jess' life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff, West Wood Street, Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

Jess was born on June 1, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the son of Jess V. and Helen (Parton) Bradford. Jess retired from A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company after many years of service.

Jess is survived by his daughters: Deborah (Jim) Gray of El Paso, TX and Julie Bradford of Decatur, IL; sister, Diana (Donn) Cross of LaPlace, IL; granddaughters: LeeAnn Gray and Chynna Gray; nephew: Doug (Angie) Cross of Cerro Gordo, IL; great-niece: Jessa Cross.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved Katie and Lexi.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.