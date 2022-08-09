 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jesse David Hite

  • 0
Jesse David Hite

DECATUR — Jesse David Hite, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away and transitioned into his heavenly home on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM.

Surviving are his children: Rod (Joyce Oliger) Hite of Moweaqua, IL, Mark (Ellen Schumacher) Hite of Macon, IL, Dana (Brenda Davis) Hite of Forsyth, IL, Craig (Tammy Born) Hite of Alpharetta, GA, Heather (Kevin) West of Batavia, OH. Also surviving are his sister, Roberta Hite; sisters-in-law: Barbara Barnett, Teri Jo Smith; and brother-in-law, Rusty Barnett; and many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren: Matthew (Stephanie) Hite, Kelsey Hite, Zachary (Vien) Hite, Ryan (Molly) Hite, Dustin (Christina) Hite, Brittney Hite (Spencer) Whitaker, Kaleb (Sammi) Hite, Jesse (Emilie) Hite, Holly (Nathan) Swigert, Eric Hite, Jace Hite, Kaylie West. Great grandchildren: Larissa, Cade, Camilla, McKenna, Madison, Macy, Jamison, Jakob, Austin, Elijah, Piper, Kaylynn, Kristin, Mia, Dorothy, Will, Charlie and Norah.

Jesse was preceded in death by parents; his brother, Howard F. Hite; and Janet of Dalton City, IL; in laws: Robert and Cheri Riedlinger of Decatur; granddaughter Carolyn Hite.

Jesse's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Linda Brinkley, who was a loving and nurturing friend to Jesse the last few years.

Visitation will be held at Destiny Fellowship Church 2500 North Main Street, Moweaqua, Illinois at 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Burial Odd Fellows Cemetery Moweaqua.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News