DECATUR — Jesse David Hite, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away and transitioned into his heavenly home on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM.

Surviving are his children: Rod (Joyce Oliger) Hite of Moweaqua, IL, Mark (Ellen Schumacher) Hite of Macon, IL, Dana (Brenda Davis) Hite of Forsyth, IL, Craig (Tammy Born) Hite of Alpharetta, GA, Heather (Kevin) West of Batavia, OH. Also surviving are his sister, Roberta Hite; sisters-in-law: Barbara Barnett, Teri Jo Smith; and brother-in-law, Rusty Barnett; and many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren: Matthew (Stephanie) Hite, Kelsey Hite, Zachary (Vien) Hite, Ryan (Molly) Hite, Dustin (Christina) Hite, Brittney Hite (Spencer) Whitaker, Kaleb (Sammi) Hite, Jesse (Emilie) Hite, Holly (Nathan) Swigert, Eric Hite, Jace Hite, Kaylie West. Great grandchildren: Larissa, Cade, Camilla, McKenna, Madison, Macy, Jamison, Jakob, Austin, Elijah, Piper, Kaylynn, Kristin, Mia, Dorothy, Will, Charlie and Norah.

Jesse was preceded in death by parents; his brother, Howard F. Hite; and Janet of Dalton City, IL; in laws: Robert and Cheri Riedlinger of Decatur; granddaughter Carolyn Hite.

Jesse's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Linda Brinkley, who was a loving and nurturing friend to Jesse the last few years.

Visitation will be held at Destiny Fellowship Church 2500 North Main Street, Moweaqua, Illinois at 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Burial Odd Fellows Cemetery Moweaqua.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.