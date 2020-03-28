MOWEAQUA -- Jessica “Jessie” M. Benson 95, of Moweaqua, IL formerly of Macon, IL passed away at 7:45 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020, in Moweaqua Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

A private graveside service will be held in the South Macon Cemetery, Macon with military honors provided by the US Naval Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon will be assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Macon, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Jessie was born July 25, 1924, in Dexter, MO the daughter of William Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Burkhead) Perdue. She served in the US Navy as a hospital nurse during WW II. Jessie married James Gilbert “Gib” Benson II on April 26, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2010. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Macon.

Surviving are her children: David Benson (Gloria) of Decatur, J. Gilbert “Gil” Benson III (Pam Windell) of Macon, Jackie Sue Crickman of Moweaqua, Peggy Lou Hatch (Skip) of Moweaqua, and Patti Kay Brumleve (Mark) of Decatur, IL; fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, son: Danny Lee, stepson: Dick, one brother, one sister, and one granddaughter.

