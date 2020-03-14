DECATUR -- Into the presence of her Loving, Heavenly Father, Jessie Darlene (Skinner) Jacobs (94), passed March 10, 2020.
She was born October 5, 1925, in St. Joseph, Missouri to George Ernest and Leota (Crouch) Skinner; the oldest of seven children.
She married William V. Jacobs April 22, 1946. They are now reunited.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Dean and daughter, Cheryl Lynn (Kenneth) Woodworth; one brother, Arlen of Crete, Nebraska; one sister, Anita of San Antonio, Texas; granddaughters, Camie (Doug) Engels of Monroe, Wisconsin; Kristen of Houston, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Macie and Brenna. Her sisters, Ilene and Jackie; brothers, Bob and Melvin preceded her in passing.
She attended seven years before becoming a member of the Long Creek United Methodist Church and has been a member for 61 years. She was a faithful member of the Rebekah Lodge since June 1971.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL.
Memorials in Jessie's honor may be given to Long Creek United Methodist Church.
Although she was NOT rich in worldly possessions, she was the MOST Loving and Giving Mom and Grandmother anyone could ever want. She was always there for others and will always be preciously remembered!
