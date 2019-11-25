Jessie "Jeff" Catchings Sr.
Jessie "Jeff" Catchings Sr.

DECATUR — Jessie “Jeff” Catchings, Sr. was born on August 8, 1934 to Ruby Rebecca Bell Harper and Reuben James (RJ) Catchings in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. He was one of 8 children. Jessie went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 530 W. Mound Road, Decatur, IL 62526, with visitation one hour prior to service. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

