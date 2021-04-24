BOURBONNAIS - Jesus R. Carranza, 63, of Bourbonnais, lost his battle with bile duct cancer Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born August 12, 1957 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Domingo and Teresa Carranza. At the age of 10, he moved to Chenoa, IL where he graduated from Chenoa High School and went on to Lincoln College where he met his beautiful wife, Susan McGrath. Jesus married Susan McGrath on January 3, 1981 in Davenport, IA, and they just celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary.
Jesus worked as a lab technician at Sun Chemical Corporation for 40 years. He also received his teaching degree from Eastern Illinois University, and was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church for 40 years.
He enjoyed many things in life, from spending time with family and friends, taking vacations with his wife and kids, and also spending many weekends at their family lake house in Lake Wildwood where he taught his kids and many other's kids to be master fishermen. He loved golfing on nice days, coaching his kids in many sports (especially baseball and softball), watching his grandkids have dance parties, and traveling to his grandson Colton's wrestling tournaments.
Surviving are his wife, Susan (McGrath) Carranza of Bourbonnais; three daughters: the late Teresa Carranza, Raquel Drinkwine (Jake) of Braidwood, Gabriela Carranza of San Diego; one son, Estevan (Erin) Carranza of La Grange; four grandchildren: Colton, Giana, Jayne, and Leo; his mother, Teresa Carranza; seven brothers: David (Lynn), Arnie (Connie), Domingo, Dan, Rick (Lori), Javier (Claire), Fernando (Melissa); three sisters: Leticia (Jose), Lidia (Craig), and Sylvia Carranza; Jesus' In-laws: Dennis (Patty), Larry (Kathy), Michelle (Bob), Julie (Tom), Carolyn (Augie), Kristel (Oguz), Tim (Kathy); along with several cousins; nieces; nephews; and many great friends.
Jesus was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Carranza; daughter, Teresa Carranza; an unborn son, mother-in-law, Nancy (McGrath) Whitty; two fathers-in-law: Lawrence Joe Whitty and Robert McGrath; and two brothers-in-law: Bob McGrath and Michael McGrath.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Jesus was a family man, a happy-go-lucky man, kind-hearted, and would always put a smile on everyone's face.
