BOURBONNAIS - Jesus R. Carranza, 63, of Bourbonnais, lost his battle with bile duct cancer Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born August 12, 1957 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Domingo and Teresa Carranza. At the age of 10, he moved to Chenoa, IL where he graduated from Chenoa High School and went on to Lincoln College where he met his beautiful wife, Susan McGrath. Jesus married Susan McGrath on January 3, 1981 in Davenport, IA, and they just celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary.

Jesus worked as a lab technician at Sun Chemical Corporation for 40 years. He also received his teaching degree from Eastern Illinois University, and was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church for 40 years.

He enjoyed many things in life, from spending time with family and friends, taking vacations with his wife and kids, and also spending many weekends at their family lake house in Lake Wildwood where he taught his kids and many other's kids to be master fishermen. He loved golfing on nice days, coaching his kids in many sports (especially baseball and softball), watching his grandkids have dance parties, and traveling to his grandson Colton's wrestling tournaments.