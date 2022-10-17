July 30, 1953 - Oct. 8, 2022

COVINGTON, TN — The world lost a beloved mother, Jill L. Dash at the age of 69 on October 8, 2022 in Covington, TN. Jill is survived by her son Jeff Hobson Jr. of Washington, DC, his wife Rebecca Hobson and their children Elizabeth, Ella, and Noah Hobson; and her daughter Jennifer Hobson of Brighton, TN and her children Andrew Tarkington and McKenzie Hobson.

Jill was born in Decatur, IL to her parents Marvin E. Dash and Evelyn L. Kelly. She graduated from Lakeview High School in Decatur, IL where she also met the love of her life Jeff L Hobson Sr.

Jill loved spending time outside in nature, with her family and helping animals in need. Her house was a gathering spot for the neighborhood children who loved to play with the many animals she cared for over the years. She was a skilled dessert baker and would provide excellent treats for her kids.

An end-of-life celebration is scheduled from Noon to 6PM on November 23, 2022, at the Scovill Garden House, 71 S. Country Club Rd., Decatur, IL.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Jill Dash's honor to the Dementia Society of America, online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.