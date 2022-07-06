Aug. 22, 1967 - July 2, 2022

Jill Renae Horton, 54, passed away suddenly, but peacefully in her sleep, on July 2, 2022, in Mount Zion, IL.

She was so loving and the best mother a child could ever ask for. Jill was selfless; always putting her family first. She enjoyed her many phone calls with her mother and with her kids to say 'Hi' and 'I love you'. Jill enjoyed doing puzzles, watching cooking shows, spending time with her family, and babysitting her grand-pets. She was an expert at creating delicious meals for her family and her cookies and baked treats were nothing short of addictive sweetness. Jill especially loved Christmas time and all the joy of gift giving and spending hours laughing and telling stories. Her beauty was unforgettable, her laugh was contagious, and her smile would light up the darkest room.

Jill was born August 22, 1967, in Great Bend, KS, to Edwin E. and Aileen (Meyeres) Reichuber. She was a 1985 graduate of Buhler High School, Buhler, KS. On June 4, 1993, she married Scott Alan Horton, at Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson, KS. They shared over 29 years of marriage with Jill giving birth to Andrew James on March 20, 1996, and to Allison Renae on June 14, 1999.

Jill is survived by her husband, Scott Horton of Mount Zion, IL; children: Andrew (fiancee, Polet Horsley) Horton of Terre Haute, IN, and Allison (fiance, John Pirelli) Horton of Morton, IL; parents, Edwin and Aileen Reichuber of Hutchinson; siblings: Karen (Steve Roth) Salke of Columbus, OH, and Kevin (Heather) Reichuber of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Jen Reichuber of Carlsbad, CA; numerous nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Reichuber.

Parish rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road, Hutchinson, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the church, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating both services. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jill Renae Horton Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.