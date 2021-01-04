Jim Dales Schrader

DECATUR - Jim Dale Schrader, 84, of Decatur, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan.
Jim was born June 30, 1936 in Champaign, the son of Earl and Mae (Farleigh) Schrader. He worked hard to provide for his family, sometimes working two and three jobs when his girls were young. His primary career was for the Kroger Company from which he retired after almost 40 years. In addition, he worked for years as a union organizer for the Retail Store Employees Union. He continued his education after graduating high school at the University of Illinois. He was also a veteran and served in the Army from 1959 to 1961.
Jim was a strong Christian and was very active in the Christian Church. He served as a Deacon, co-taught a boys Sunday school class, made shepherding visits to new potential believers, and humbly served the Lord in many ways, daily reading and studying the Bible and reading to his two little daughters, sharing Jesus with them. He was a talented craftsman with wood and made very beautiful and functional pieces for family and friends which we still cherish, with his signature piece being his bread box (which many young couples received as wedding gifts and still have them!) He also enjoyed his coin and stamp collections, watching western movies/three stooges, working on cars, yardwork, doing handyman jobs for people, and later, playing with is grandchildren.
Jim married Beverly Brockway on May 7, 1961. They were devoted to each other for over 56 years and was such a caring and protective husband to her - loving her as a part of himself. He was a wonderful father and grandfather (a.k.a. Poppy) who went the extra mile to be there for us and spend time with each of us. We all love and cherish him for being a family man and sharing his heart with us.
Jim leaves behind his daughter Leeanne (David) DeLock,; sister-in-law Mary Jo Brockway; nephew John (Angela) Brockway and their girls Abbie and Allie; grandchildren: Brockton, Brenda, Olivia and Luciana Maulberger; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Malachi, Mariana, and Elayah Maulberger, with another on the way.
Jim was reunited in Heaven with his wife Beverly, daughter Brenda Schrader, granddaughter Brielle Maulberger, his parents; his brothers: Jack, Bill and Don Schrader; brother-in-law Lowell Brockway; and nephew Stephen Brockway.
Services to celebrate Jim's life will be 12:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2020 at Heartland Community Church, 3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to Heartland Community Church.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur is in charge of arrangements. Please view Jim's obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
