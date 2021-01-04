Jim Dales Schrader

Jim was born June 30, 1936 in Champaign, the son of Earl and Mae (Farleigh) Schrader. He worked hard to provide for his family, sometimes working two and three jobs when his girls were young. His primary career was for the Kroger Company from which he retired after almost 40 years. In addition, he worked for years as a union organizer for the Retail Store Employees Union. He continued his education after graduating high school at the University of Illinois. He was also a veteran and served in the Army from 1959 to 1961.

Jim was a strong Christian and was very active in the Christian Church. He served as a Deacon, co-taught a boys Sunday school class, made shepherding visits to new potential believers, and humbly served the Lord in many ways, daily reading and studying the Bible and reading to his two little daughters, sharing Jesus with them. He was a talented craftsman with wood and made very beautiful and functional pieces for family and friends which we still cherish, with his signature piece being his bread box (which many young couples received as wedding gifts and still have them!) He also enjoyed his coin and stamp collections, watching western movies/three stooges, working on cars, yardwork, doing handyman jobs for people, and later, playing with is grandchildren.