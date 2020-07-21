MACON — Jimmy Dale Kater, 78, of Macon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the same home he was born. Jimmy was born May 30, 1942 in Macon, IL to Clifford and Goldie (Wolfe) Kater. He married Barbara (Baldwin) on June 8, 1963.
He farmed along with working for A&P Grocery Stores for several years before moving on to owning and operating his own Scot Farm Grocery Stores.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Jaimie (Debbie) Kater, Marsha (Brett) Kyle, Bill (Lori) Kater, Kevin (Tammy) Kater, Jeremy (Kelsey) Kater; ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; four great grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, one sister, and one sister-in-law.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
The family has planned a private service. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care is in charge of the service. Please send condolences to www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
