BEMENT -- Jimmy Dale Myers, 68, most recently of Bement, IL, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his home.

Jim was born on March 13, 1952 in Vandalia, IL and spent most of his childhood in Garrett, IL. He graduated with the class of 1970 from Atwood-Hammond High School. He attended Parkland College and began a lifelong career in the automotive parts and service industry. He first worked at Worden-Martin, Champaign, IL and then Fehrenbach Chevrolet, Decatur, IL. He retired in 2014 as director of fixed operations at Miles Chevrolet.

In September 1972 he married Dale Lynn Brandenburg. She survives. Also surviving are his sons: Michael Aaron and wife Noelle of Heyworth, Timothy James and fiancée Vanessa Emerson of Pueblo, CO.

Also surviving are his sister: Sammy (Phil) Waller of Glendale, AZ, brother: Glen (Carol) Myers of Atwood, sister: Julie (Marty) Catron of Flora, IN, grandsons: Parker and Keaton Myers of Heyworth, parents-in-law: Bill and Edith Brandenburg of Atwood, brothers-in-law: John (Carole) Brandenburg of Atwood, Samuel (Sara) Brandenburg of Tuscola, sister-in-law: LeaAnn (Randy) Davis of Tucson, AZ and many beloved nieces and nephews, and his faithful, loving little Cara.