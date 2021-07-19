DECATUR — Jo-Ann Jacobs, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Jo-Ann was born February 8, 1933 the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy Moutray.

Jo-Ann is survived by her husband, Carroll "Bud" Jacobs; daughters: Karen (Ed) Root and Cheryl (Joe) Fechter; brother, William (June) Moutray; uncle, Glen "Shorty" Brady; grandchildren, Amy (Josh) Smith, Jennifer (Scott) Jordan and Kelly Root; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Haley, Dalton, Braeden, Oliver and Piper as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her parents and son, Mark Stine-Jacobs.

Visitation for Jo-Ann will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will also be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave Decatur, Il 62526 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.