Jan. 28, 1932 - March 3, 2023

DECATUR — Jo Ann Luttrell passed away peacefully in her home on March 3, 2023. She was a 91 year lifelong resident of Decatur – both well known and loved in her hometown.

Although she was born in Quincy, IL, she moved with her parents Alberta and Tracy Bourland to Decatur at the age of seven. She was a graduate of Decatur High School and college graduate of Millikin University with a Bachelor's degree of education. Jo Ann was the first in her family to go to college and she always believed in the importance of education. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and served on their house panel as an alumni counsel after graduation.

Jo Ann met John Luttrell during her college years at Millikin and they married upon graduation in 1953. While he was serving in the Army, she taught grade school in both Fort Smith, Arkansas and Peoria, IL. Upon returning to Decatur, she was a community volunteer with such organizations as Junior Welfare, PEO, and the hospital auxiliaries. Most importantly she was a wonderful mother and mentor to her four children.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Luttrell; her parents, Tracy and Alberta Bourland; and her sisters: Charlotte and Billie.

She is survived by her four children: Steve Luttrell (Patti), Tom Luttrell (Mary), Greg Luttrell (Barbara), and Tracey Jerger (Bret); her eight grandchildren: Jenny, Jeff, John, Maggie, Robbie, Jessie, Cailin, and Ashton; and her sister-in-law, Anne Borg; along with her much loved cat, Chuck.

Jo Ann will forever be missed by her family. She was an outstanding person and mother. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Synergy and Elara hospice. A special heartfelt thank you goes to Kathy Copenbarger from Comfort keepers who cared for our mom for over six years with such love and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to: Children's Cancer Network, 6150 W. Chandler Blvd. #1, Chandler, AZ, 85226.

Private family service for Jo Ann will be held at a later date.

Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is honored to serve the family.