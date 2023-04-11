June 10, 1943 - April 9, 2023

DECATUR — Joan Claire Hogan, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Joan was born in Portage LaPrairie, Manitoba, Canada, on June 10, 1943, the daughter of Clair and Gene (Gonczar) Campbell. She married Elwin Hogan on April 7, 1962, in Decatur. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Joan was a successful CPA and worked for Illinois Power (later Ameren) and RV Evans in Decatur. She was a faithful and active member of Mt. Zion Christian Church until her health limited her activities. She loved and cared for her family and those around her, often by cooking their favorite foods for them. In her spare time, she liked to crochet and play cards. She traveled to places around the world. She will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit.

Joan is survived by her children: Todd (Bethanie) Hogan of Mt. Zion, IL, Scott (Teresa) Hogan of Normal, IL, and Laura (Jeff) Guy of Madison, MS; grandchildren: Carmin (Erik) Hubner, Jacob (Sydney) Hogan, Zachary (Victoria) Hogan, Nicholas (Brigitte) Hogan, Kayla (Alex Musselman) Hogan, Claire (Blair) Powell, and Richard Guy; great-grandchildren: Joelle, Finley, Piper, Sawyer, Tristan, and Adaline; sister-in-law, Margie Campbell; and brother-in-law, Craig Hogan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Richard Campbell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00 a.m.). Entombment in Mary, Queen of Angels Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.