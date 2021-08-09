Joan Dickens

Celebration of Life services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ with Vanessa Patient and Brigham Hagerman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net . Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

Joan was born February 9, 1927 in Sullivan the daughter of Jesse W. and Blanche (Hagerman) Dickens. Joan attended Sullivan Schools. She was a life time member of the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ and sang in their choir. She had been a seamstress and supervisor for Felicity Fashions and then later retired from The Depot in Sullivan. Joan also made masks during the COVID pandemic to donate to local hospitals. She was an avid cat lover and had many as her pets. Joan was active in athletics with a special interest in tennis and she enjoyed promoting and teaching tennis to young people. She received the Volunteer of the Year Award in November 16, 2014 from Midsouth Illinois Tennis. She enjoyed traveling and went on many trips with family, friends and church groups. Her friends enjoyed receiving her homemade brittle and caramels at Christmas time, and her family will miss her apple and pumpkin pies.