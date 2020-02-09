DECATUR -- Joan E. Gillespie, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt, Zion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Decatur-Macon County Animal Shelter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Joan was born on December 26, 1931 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel (Meadows) Williams. She married Danny E. Gillespie on November 12, 1971. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2012. Joan worked for Borg Warner as a computer operator. She was a member of the Greater Decatur Chorale and she enjoyed making crafts.

Joan is survived by her daughter: Deborah (R. Hardy Sr.) Pate of Blue Mound, IL; stepdaughter: Leah Gillespie of Blue Mound, IL; twin sister: Jean (Morey) Helmuth of Texas; grandchildren: R. Hardy Pate, Jr. and Tracy (John Charlton) Pate; step-grandchildren: Ashley (Larry) Whitmire and Haley (Chris) Turner; great grandchildren: Bryanna Roy, Amellia Kelly, Bentley Whitmire, Lillian Whitmire, Madison Turner and Mila Turner; son: David L. Stern of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Gillespie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0