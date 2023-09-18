Sept. 15, 1928 - Sept. 11, 2023

DECATUR — Joan Eleanor Forbes, 94, of Decatur, IL, passed away September 11, 2023, in her residence at Primrose Retirement Community.

Joan was born in Wahoney, PA, on September 15, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Andreas) Haring. She married Richard "Dick" Thomas Forbes on August 19, 1950, in Moline, IL. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1994. Joan worked as a realtor and later as a secretary, retiring from Caterpillar. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Decatur and Delta Epsilon Sorority. She enjoyed golf, bridge and Farkle. Joan was a special lady... such joy and spunk, deep faith, and endless love for and pride in her family.

Joan is survived by her children: Kathryn "Kitty" (John) Mitchell of Gulf Shores, AL, John "Jack" (Judy) Forbes of Florence, KY, James "Jim" (Mary) Forbes of Bloomington, IL, Richard "Rick" (Barbara) Forbes of Decatur, IL, and Margaret "Peggy" (Wayne) Pollack of Gallatin, TN; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many cherished friends and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Mary Ann Hood; and brother, Robert Haring.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of Primrose Retirement Community and Angels Among Us Senior Home Care for their kindness and their excellent care.

Funeral services for Joan will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the Mass. Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

