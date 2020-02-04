Joan Hackert Manley

Joni was born February 1st, 1943 in Mount Holly, New Jersey and she passed at the age of 76. Joni was a proud veteran that served in the Women's Army Corp (WAC) from August 24, 1961-June 15, 1964. Joni was sassy, classy and a bit smart assy. She was quick witted, vivacious and a caring wife and mother. An amazing woman who cared deeply for all her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and put everyone before herself and will be forever remembered and missed.