Joan Hackert Manley

DECATUR — The family of Joan "Joni" Manley (Hackert) announces, with great sorrow, her passing on December 31st, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Joni was born February 1st, 1943 in Mount Holly, New Jersey and she passed at the age of 76. Joni was a proud veteran that served in the Women's Army Corp (WAC) from August 24, 1961-June 15, 1964. Joni was sassy, classy and a bit smart assy. She was quick witted, vivacious and a caring wife and mother. An amazing woman who cared deeply for all her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and put everyone before herself and will be forever remembered and missed.
There will be a celebration of life on February 8th, 2020 from 2-5 pm at the Beach House located at 2301 S Lake Shore Dr. in Decatur, IL.
