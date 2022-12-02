Jan. 11, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2022

DECATUR — Joan Jean Hedgcock, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Joan was born January 11, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Virgil and Opal (Tipps) Dearduff. She married Robert Hedgcock, April 18, 1993, in Clinton, IL.

Joan had earned her master's degree in education, and taught 27 years at Parsons School, Decatur, IL.

Joan loved harmonizing and sang and competed with Sweet Adelines in numerous choruses and quartets for over 30 years. She and her husband traveled internationally, following barbershop competitions. She enjoyed genealogy and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Robert; children: Janice Taylor (Kevin) of Decatur, IL, Jeff Barr (Laurie) of Lincoln, NE, Jim Barr (Bonnie) of St. Petersburg, FL; stepchildren: Ron Hedgcock (Shelly) Crystal Lake, IL, Todd Hedgcock of Crystal Lake, IL; brother, Jim Dearduff (Kathleen) of Litchfield, IL; grandchildren: Matti Roberts (Luke), Spencer Barr, Collin Barr (Kelsey), Riley Barr (Peyton), Erin Barr; great-grandchild, Eleanor Barr; and two step-grandchildren: Ronnie, and Sarah Hedgcock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, David Hedgcock; and brother, Virgil Dearduff (Angela).

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the funeral home. The burial will be at Litchfield Elmwood Cemetery, Litchfield, IL.

Memorials: Sweet Adelines, Springfield Chapter.

Condolences may be left to Joan's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.