DECATUR — Decatur - Joan K. Jenkins, 97, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. Joan was born May 10, 1923 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Harry H. and Minnie (Wiedenpesch) Kleeburg. She married her high school sweetheart, Lyle Robert Jenkins on November 14, 1942, taking the train to San Antonio, Texas so they could be married before he left to serve in the Army during World War II. They were reunited three years later.

She and Lyle lived in a number of places while Lyle attended Colorado School of Mines and settled into his career as a metallurgical engineer, eventually ending up at Wagner Castings in Decatur, Illinois where he was Vice President, Technical. While he was overseas, she worked in the Personnel Department at the Rock Island Arsenal, and then in the Accounting Department of the Mountain States Telephone Company in Denver when he was in school. In Decatur, she worked for Welcome Wagon, welcoming new families to Decatur and was a member of International P.E.O. Chapter IF and Junior Welfare. Her volunteer activities included St. Mary's Hospital and Baum Elementary School. Joan was the consummate hostess and could pull together a dinner party on short notice, always prepared for guests, whether at home, on their sailboat, Valiant, or Tuggy, their little "tugboat" at Lithia Springs Marina in Shelbyville.