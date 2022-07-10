July 30, 1937 - June 29, 2022

MOUNT PULASKI — Joan K. Sullivan, 84, of Mt. Pulaski, went home to be with the Lord at 2:18 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Joan was born on July 30, 1937, in Decatur, the daughter of Frank Louis and Hatwig Bezalski Roche. She married Larry G. Sullivan; he preceded her in death.

Joan was a strong Christian, worshipping the Lord every day and displaying her faith in all that she did and said. She enjoyed painting and caring for children. Joan volunteered as a clown who visited VA hospitals providing comfort, laughter, and gifts. She had a love for music and enjoyed listening to the musical talents of her family. Joan was responsible for instilling a love for Legos within all of her grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved dog, Molly.

She is survived by her sons: Roy (wife, Shannon) of Springfield, Frank (wife, Trudi) of Girard, and Scott (wife, Ronda) Furbeck of Geneseo, IL; six grandchildren: Josh (wife, Tammy), Jacob (wife, Megan), Rebecca, Erika, Cameron, and Kylee Furbeck; four great-grandchildren: Laurel, Theo, Asher, and Nathaniel Furbeck; three siblings: Patsy (husband, Wayne) Tetley of Mt. Pulaski, Fran (husband, David; deceased) Coffman of Decatur, and Michael (wife, Betty) Roche of Bella Vista, AK; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a Graveside Ceremony at Macon County Memorial Park on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.